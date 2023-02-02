Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCool School's YES Program Teaches Students About Invasive Species [Image 1 of 4]

    McCool School's YES Program Teaches Students About Invasive Species

    GUAM

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Feb. 9, 2023) - Members of the Young Environmental Stewards (YES) after-school program at the Commander William C. McCool School learn about Guam's invasive species during a presentation given by staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
    Students and staff had the opportunity to learn about the impact of invasive species on Guam's ecosystem. The presentation included an opportunity for students to touch a brown tree snake (Boiga irregularis) and learn about invasive ungulates. In addition, a detection dog named Macy demonstrated how specially trained canines are used to prevent invasive tree snakes from spreading to nearby islands by detecting the snake's scent on plane landing gear or boxes.

    For questions about the YES program at McCool School, please contact Dr. Gina Gonzalas: gina.gonzales@dodea.edu | 671.339.8676

