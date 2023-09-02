McCool School’s YES Program Teaches Students About Invasive Species

Photo By Rachel Landers | ASAN, Guam (Feb. 9, 2023) - Members of the Young Environmental Stewards (YES)...... read more read more

Photo By Rachel Landers | ASAN, Guam (Feb. 9, 2023) - Members of the Young Environmental Stewards (YES) after-school program at the Commander William C. McCool School learn about Guam's invasive species during a presentation given by staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students and staff had the opportunity to learn about the impact of invasive species on Guam's ecosystem. The presentation included an opportunity for students to touch a brown tree snake (Boiga irregularis) and learn about invasive ungulates. In addition, a detection dog named Macy demonstrated how specially trained canines are used to prevent invasive tree snakes from spreading to nearby islands by detecting the snake's scent on plane landing gear or boxes. For questions about the YES program at McCool School, please contact Dr. Gina Gonzalas: gina.gonzales@dodea.edu | 671.339.8676 see less | View Image Page