U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, emplace M18 Claymore mines for a demolition range during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 2, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7624070
|VIRIN:
|230202-M-CG913-0304
|Resolution:
|7769x5182
|Size:
|21.18 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MLR-TE 3d LCT Demolition Range [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
