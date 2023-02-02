Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLR-TE 3d LCT Demolition Range [Image 25 of 26]

    MLR-TE 3d LCT Demolition Range

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, detonate M18 Claymore mines for a demolition range during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 2, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 7624063
    VIRIN: 230202-M-CG913-0309
    Resolution: 7643x5098
    Size: 21.31 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLR-TE 3d LCT Demolition Range [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Littoral
    Marines
    3dMarDiv
    MLR
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    MLRTE

