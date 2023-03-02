Bean Throwing Ritual

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 3, 2023) – In a bid to experience a Japanese traditional bean-throwing ceremony, nearly 50 employees of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka flocked into the command’s back patio in the cold. Chanting “oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi!” or “good fortune in, demons out!”, bean-throwers scattered soy beans at oni or demon mask-clad Sailors. The ritual is performed to drive away evil spirit and bring good luck on “Setsubun”, the last day of winter on the Japanese traditional calendar that usually falls on February 3.

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP by Midoriko Morita