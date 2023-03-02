Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bean Throwing Ritual [Image 3 of 5]

    Bean Throwing Ritual

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 3, 2023) – In a bid to experience a Japanese traditional bean-throwing ceremony, nearly 50 employees of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka flocked into the command’s back patio in the cold. Chanting “oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi!” or “good fortune in, demons out!”, bean-throwers scattered soy beans at oni or demon mask-clad Sailors. The ritual is performed to drive away evil spirit and bring good luck on “Setsubun”, the last day of winter on the Japanese traditional calendar that usually falls on February 3.

