Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team wait to deplane at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax and Los Angeles County Fire Departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 06:23 Photo ID: 7622658 VIRIN: 230208-F-DR389-1363 Resolution: 2700x1796 Size: 2.8 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.