    Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base [Image 2 of 8]

    Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team unload cargo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax and Los Angeles County Fire Departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DARTS
    Incirlik Air Base
    USAID
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye

