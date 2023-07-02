Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Transportation Command’s Top Leader Visits U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Transportation Command’s Top Leader Visits U.S. 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230207-A-NR779-2040 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 7, 2023) U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, speaks with Logistics Specialist 1st Class Fabienne Augustin, assigned to Task Force 53, after presenting her with a challenge coin in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7622380
    VIRIN: 230207-A-NR779-2040
    Resolution: 5759x3839
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Transportation Command’s Top Leader Visits U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Transportation Command&rsquo;s Top Leader Visits U.S. 5th Fleet

    Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    TRANSCOM
    CTF

