U.S. Transportation Command’s Top Leader Visits U.S. 5th Fleet

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted the top leader of U.S. Transportation Command at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Feb. 7, during a trip to the Middle East.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost met with naval leaders including Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. She also met with defense logistics personnel stationed in Bahrain and recognized top performers during an outdoor ceremony.



“You can't do anything without logisticians,” Van Ovost told two Sailors and a U.S. Army civilian staff member to whom she presented challenge coins. “The mission can't be done without you. Thank you for doing what you do to support everyone across such a vast region.”



Following the ceremony, Van Ovost held a roundtable discussion with representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain, NAVCENT, Defense Logistics Agency and local Navy and Army logistics commands.



Van Ovost also met with members of U.S. 5th Fleet’s unmanned systems and artificial intelligence task force, Task Force 59. The unit’s staff briefed her on new initiatives during a tour of the Robotics Operations Center.



“It’s incredible to see the expansion of innovation and I’m looking forward to strengthening our collaboration,” said Van Ovost.



U.S. Transportation Command is one of 11 U.S. combatant commands. Headquartered in Illinois, the command ensures U.S. military mobility platforms and units are postured to meet global missions, including coordinating access, basing and overflight authorizations with partners in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



NAVCENT forces operate across the Middle East region, including in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

