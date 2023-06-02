U.S. Navy Divers Ice Dive

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 6, 2023) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician, assigned to EOD Group Two (EODGRU2), prepares to dive into Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 6, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Naval Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

