    U.S. Navy Divers Ice Dive [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Divers Ice Dive

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 6, 2023) – U.S. Navy Chief Diver DJ Martinez, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two (MDSU 2), prepares to dive into Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 6, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Naval Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

