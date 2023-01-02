Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the line [Image 11 of 14]

    Behind the line

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Kristi Story and Maj. Brittney Nicole (left to right), the noncommissioned officer-in-charge and chief of Production & Services Branch of the Nutrition Care Division at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., serve up fare for a tasting panel for an upcoming themed meal on Feb. 2.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 21:15
    Photo ID: 7622266
    VIRIN: 230202-A-QU626-662
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Behind the line [Image 14 of 14], by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dietetic interns nourish with a theme in mind at Madigan

    Madigan Army Medical Center, JBLM, Defense Health Agency, nutrition

