Madigan Army Medical Center’s dietetic interns, 2nd Lt. Sarah Nowroozian, 2nd Lt. Lynette Mientus, 2nd Lt. Dana Robertson and 2nd Lt. Evan Tryon (left to right), test dishes at a tasting panel for an upcoming themed meal at the Madigan Grille on Feb. 2.
|02.01.2023
|02.07.2023 21:15
|7622261
|230202-A-QU626-676
|1600x1067
|0 B
|TACOMA, WA, US
Dietetic interns nourish with a theme in mind at Madigan
