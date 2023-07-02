Sgt. Maj. Black visits 1st Marine Division units

U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, gives a speech to Marines from various units at the maintenance bays for 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2023. Black’s visit with Camp Pendleton units allows him to advocate for quality of life for the Marines at operational units whose focus is warfighting and training for warfighting. He also spoke with noncommissioned officers regarding the changes associated with Force Design 2030, and the training and education that will prepare them to lead Marines in a fight in the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

