    Sgt. Maj. Black visits 1st Marine Division units [Image 3 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. Black visits 1st Marine Division units

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, talks with Marines from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2023. Black’s visit with Camp Pendleton units allows him to advocate for quality of life for the Marines at operational units whose focus is warfighting and training for warfighting. He also spoke with noncommissioned officers regarding the changes associated with Force Design 2030, and the training and education that will prepare them to lead Marines in a fight in the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7622009
    VIRIN: 230207-M-IP954-1195
    Resolution: 8069x5382
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, Sgt. Maj. Black visits 1st Marine Division units [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Maj. Black visits 1st Marine Division units
    Camp Pendleton
    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps
    SMMC
    Sgt. Maj. Black

