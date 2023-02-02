Robin Ghormley, Vandenberg's Chief of Public Affairs, poses with her family after retiring on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023. Mrs. Ghormley spent 27 years in service amongst active duty, reserve, and civil service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:25 Photo ID: 7621983 VIRIN: 230202-F-XI961-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.68 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Chief of Public Affairs Retires [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.