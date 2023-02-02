Robin Ghormley, Vandenberg's Chief of Public Affairs, poses with her family after retiring on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023. Mrs. Ghormley spent 27 years in service amongst active duty, reserve, and civil service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
This work, Vandenberg Chief of Public Affairs Retires [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
