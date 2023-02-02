Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Chief of Public Affairs Retires [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Chief of Public Affairs Retires

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Robin Ghormley, Vandenberg's Chief of Public Affairs, poses with her family after retiring on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023. Mrs. Ghormley spent 27 years in service amongst active duty, reserve, and civil service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

