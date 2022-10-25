U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Pool, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Air Mobility Liaison Officer, assembles a dynamic cone penetrometer from a backpack carrier system during Exercise Mountain Avenger Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st MSOS tested several innovation initiatives to help AMLOs become lighter, leaner and more mobile to increase mission effectiveness by compressing timelines required under combat conditions to open landing and drop zones, speeding up drop zone site selection and increasing operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

