U.S. Airmen from the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group observe a small, unmanned aircraft system during an equipment demo Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron tested several innovation initiatives during Exercise Mountain Avenger to help Air Mobility Liaison Officers become lighter, leaner and more mobile to increase mission effectiveness by compressing timelines required under combat conditions to open landing and drop zones, speeding up drop zone site selection and increasing operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7621778 VIRIN: 221025-F-XN788-1142 Resolution: 6225x4150 Size: 10.65 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.