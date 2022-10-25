Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Mountain Avenger

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group observe a small, unmanned aircraft system during an equipment demo Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron tested several innovation initiatives during Exercise Mountain Avenger to help Air Mobility Liaison Officers become lighter, leaner and more mobile to increase mission effectiveness by compressing timelines required under combat conditions to open landing and drop zones, speeding up drop zone site selection and increasing operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 7621778
    VIRIN: 221025-F-XN788-1142
    Resolution: 6225x4150
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

