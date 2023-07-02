Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILITARY STAR Shoppers Receive Double Points Every Month at the Express

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Stop by the Express on the 15th of every month to receive double rewards points when you use your MILITARY STAR card! Grab a hot or cold beverage or a healthy snack to go and earn four points per $1. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jo.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Express
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

