MILITARY STAR Shoppers Receive Double Points Every Month at the Express

Stop by the Express on the 15th of every month to receive double rewards points when you use your MILITARY STAR card! Grab a hot or cold beverage or a healthy snack to go and earn four points per $1. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jo.

