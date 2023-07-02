MILITARY STAR Shoppers Receive Double Points Every Month at the Express

Photo By Marisa Conner | Stop by the Express on the 15th of every month to receive double rewards points when...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Stop by the Express on the 15th of every month to receive double rewards points when you use your MILITARY STAR card! Grab a hot or cold beverage or a healthy snack to go and earn four points per $1. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jo. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can receive an extra bonus each month when they use their MILITARY STAR® card at Army & Air Force Exchange Service Express stores.



On the 15th of every month, cardholders will receive double rewards points on all purchases at the Express, earning four points per $1 instead of the regular two.



Rewards points are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors. Shoppers automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every time they earn 2,000 points. In 2021, shoppers received $34.4 million in rewards cards.



“Double points at the Express are a mid-month bonus to say ‘thank you’ to our cardholders,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This offer will help our shoppers get their next $20 digital rewards card even faster as they grab a hot or cold beverage or a healthy snack from the Express.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Other benefits of the card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score

• No annual, late or over-limit fees

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. For more information, see a store associate or visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



