Second Lt. Ahmad Rashid Mahmoodi proudly displays his diploma following a ceremony honoring graduates of the Signal Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Gordon, Georgia, on Jan. 20.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7621534
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-IO061-0003
|Resolution:
|2286x2683
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mahmoodi [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Afghanistan interpreter proud to serve as signal officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT