    Mahmoodi [Image 1 of 6]

    Mahmoodi

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Second Lt. Ahmad Rashid Mahmoodi accepts his diploma during a graduation ceremony recognizing Signal Basic Officer Leaders Course, Class 008-22, at Fort Gordon, Georgia, on Jan. 20.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 7621533
    VIRIN: 230120-A-IO061-0001
    Resolution: 2834x2696
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mahmoodi [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Afghanistan interpreter proud to serve as signal officer

    signal
    fort gordon
    Ahmad Rashid Mahmoodi

