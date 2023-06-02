230206-A-NR779-1105 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 6, 2023) Mineman Seaman Chandler Hause operates a crane aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), Feb. 6, while pierside in Manama, Bahrain. Gladiator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7620340 VIRIN: 230206-A-NR779-1105 Resolution: 6314x4209 Size: 1.5 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gladiator Daily Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.