    USCGC Glen Harris Daily Operations [Image 9 of 11]

    USCGC Glen Harris Daily Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230206-A-NR779-1075 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 6, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Ivan Markley inspects control panels aboard fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144), Feb. 6, while pierside in Manama, Bahrain. Glen Harris is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7620338
    VIRIN: 230206-A-NR779-1075
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Glen Harris Daily Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Coast Guardsman
    NAVCENT
    USCGC Glen Harris
    WPC 1144

