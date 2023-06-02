A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts a flyover of State Farm Stadium as CBP provides significant security in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7620258
|VIRIN:
|230206-H-NI589-126
|Resolution:
|5472x2827
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP provides security for Super Bowl LVII [Image 13 of 13], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT