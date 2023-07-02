ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines disassemble an antenna mast while displacing a retransmission site during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.4 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis.)

