Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement [Image 10 of 10]

    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines disassemble an antenna mast while displacing a retransmission site during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.4 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7620150
    VIRIN: 230202-M-HI909-1099
    Resolution: 4174x2783
    Size: 590.34 KB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement
    ARTP 22.4 – Retransmission Site Displacement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    12th Marines
    3MD
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ARTP 22.4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT