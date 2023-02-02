SEA Tony Whitehead visits AKANG

Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead visits the Alaska Air National Guard at Eielson Air Force Base, February 2, 2023, where he was briefed on the mission of the 168th Wing. Upon arrival, Whitehead was greeted by the 168th Wing leadership and was surprised to meet the Alaska Air National Guard Enlisted Association President again, remembering him from a recent ANGEA conference. SEA Whitehead serves as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

