    SEA Tony Whitehead visits AKANG

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead visits the Alaska Air National Guard at Eielson Air Force Base, February 2, 2023, where he was briefed on the mission of the 168th Wing. Upon arrival, Whitehead was greeted by the 168th Wing leadership and was surprised to meet the Alaska Air National Guard Enlisted Association President again, remembering him from a recent ANGEA conference. SEA Whitehead serves as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits AKANG [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    SEA Tony Whitehead

