SEA Tony Whitehead visits AKANG

Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead visited the Alaska Air National Guard at Eielson Air Force Base, February 2, 2023, where he was briefed on the mission of the 168th Wing. During the visit, the 168th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Ling, State Command Chief Kim Groat, SEA Whitehead, and Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Small, enlisted leader of the Alaska National Guard, pose for a photo in front of the 168th Wing KC-135s on a snowy Alaska day as they discussed arctic operations. SEA Whitehead serves as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

