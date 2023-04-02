Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-Altitude Balloon 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2023) A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a debris field during recovery efforts of a high-altitude surveillance balloon. The Navy, in joint partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, are providing multiple units in support of the effort, including ships, aircraft and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal mobile diving and salvage unit. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

