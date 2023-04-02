Cmdr. Brad A. Fancher, commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), observes the debris field of a high-altitude surveillance balloon. Carter Hall is the lead ship in debris recovery efforts led by the Navy, in joint partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, with multiple units in support of the effort, including ships, aircraft, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal mobile diving and salvage unit. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7619792 VIRIN: 230204-N-MN133-7553 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.07 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 403 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High-Altitude Balloon 2023 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.