    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability Exercises [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability Exercises

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230116-N-NY362-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts interoperability exercises with USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

