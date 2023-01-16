USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability Exercises

230116-N-NY362-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts interoperability exercises with USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

