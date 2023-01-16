230116-N-NY362-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Lt. j.g. Scout Mason, from Austin, records ship bearings in the bridge aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 01:43 Photo ID: 7618033 VIRIN: 230116-N-NY362-1034 Resolution: 5318x3662 Size: 981.37 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Interoperability Exercises [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.