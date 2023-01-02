Kubasaki, Naha Nishi High schools host an exchange day

Bento boxes are prepared for lunch during Kubasaki High School’s visit to Naha Nishi High School in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Naha Nishi High School hosted students and staff from Kubasaki High School to experience a different culture and environment. Kubasaki High School students and staff were given a tour of the campus and received the opportunity to sit in for physics, chemistry and English classes. During the classes, American and Japanese students completed tasks, activities, and worksheets together, and ended their day with bento boxes for lunch. This an annual event coordinated between both high schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

