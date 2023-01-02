Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kubasaki, Naha Nishi High schools host an exchange day [Image 21 of 21]

    Kubasaki, Naha Nishi High schools host an exchange day

    NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Bento boxes are prepared for lunch during Kubasaki High School’s visit to Naha Nishi High School in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Naha Nishi High School hosted students and staff from Kubasaki High School to experience a different culture and environment. Kubasaki High School students and staff were given a tour of the campus and received the opportunity to sit in for physics, chemistry and English classes. During the classes, American and Japanese students completed tasks, activities, and worksheets together, and ended their day with bento boxes for lunch. This an annual event coordinated between both high schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    Naha
    Kubasaki High School
    Naha Nishi High School

