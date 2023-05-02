Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-151 Conducts Flyover at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games [Image 4 of 4]

    VFA-151 Conducts Flyover at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230205-N-VW723-1421 LAS VEGAS (Feb. 05, 2022) Naval Aviators assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, are recognized on the field following their F/A-18E flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Feb. 5. Based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., VFA-151 recently completed a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations as part of Carrier Air Wing 9 embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), participating in exercises Valiant Shield, Noble Fusion, Jungle Warfare and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 7617917
    VIRIN: 230205-N-VW723-1421
    Resolution: 4446x3176
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-151 Conducts Flyover at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESPN
    NFL
    LAS VEGAS
    VFA-151
    PROBOWL
    COMNAVAIRPAC

