230205-N-VW723-1417 LAS VEGAS (Feb. 05, 2022) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 conducted a flyover during the National Anthem for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Feb. 5. Based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., VFA-151 recently completed a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations as part of Carrier Air Wing 9 embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), participating in exercises Valiant Shield, Noble Fusion, Jungle Warfare and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 20:58 Photo ID: 7617916 VIRIN: 230205-N-VW723-1417 Resolution: 5170x3447 Size: 7.89 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-151 Conducts Flyover at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.