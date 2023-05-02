Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Security Forces Squadron Weapons Training [Image 10 of 11]

    926th Security Forces Squadron Weapons Training

    LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    The 926th Security Forces Squadron holds a weaponse training course for the M203 Grenade Launcher. This training is an annual requirement to ensure the readiness of members in the unit. Feb. 5, 2023 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7617641
    VIRIN: 230205-F-YR037-010
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Security Forces Squadron Weapons Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    926th Wing

    926th Security Forces Squadron

    Security Forces
    Reserve Ready
    926 Wing
    926 SFS

