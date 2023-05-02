926th Security Forces Squadron Weapons Training

The 926th Security Forces Squadron holds a weaponse training course for the M203 Grenade Launcher. This training is an annual requirement to ensure the readiness of members in the unit. Feb. 5, 2023 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
