U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct pre-flight procedures on an AH-1Z Viper aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2023. The Marines participated in specific weapons delivery training that increased the squadron’s weapons proficiency in close air support. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

