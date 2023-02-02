Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Specific Weapons Delivery Training [Image 5 of 13]

    Specific Weapons Delivery Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct pre-flight procedures on an AH-1Z Viper aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2023. The Marines participated in specific weapons delivery training that increased the squadron’s weapons proficiency in close air support. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    This work, Specific Weapons Delivery Training [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

