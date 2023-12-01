Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Security Response Team East hosts Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff [Image 8 of 9]

    Maritime Security Response Team East hosts Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East member participates in a live fire demonstration at the unit’s training center in North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2023. MSRT-East is an advanced-ready force trained in counterterrorism, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, high-risk law enforcement boarding procedures and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    This work, Maritime Security Response Team East hosts Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSRT
    Coast Guard Law Enforcement
    MSRT-East
    MSRTE
    Congressional Partners
    Coast Guard Office of Congressional Affairs

