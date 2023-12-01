A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East member participates in a live fire demonstration at the unit’s training center in North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2023. MSRT-East is an advanced-ready force trained in counterterrorism, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, high-risk law enforcement boarding procedures and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7616947
|VIRIN:
|230112-G-NJ244-2005
|Resolution:
|5436x3059
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maritime Security Response Team East hosts Senator Dan Sullivan’s staff [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
