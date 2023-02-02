Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron Feb. 2, 2023 [Image 9 of 12]

    Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron Feb. 2, 2023

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, at the change of command ceremony held at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2023. Schutte received command from Lt. Col. Joseph Pingley, who served as the commander of the 169th ASOS since December 2020 and was promoted to the commander of the 182nd Air Support Operation Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 17:17
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    This work, Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron Feb. 2, 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    169th Air Support Operations Squadron
    169 ASOS
    Christopher Schutte

