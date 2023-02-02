U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, at the change of command ceremony held at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2023. Schutte received command from Lt. Col. Joseph Pingley, who served as the commander of the 169th ASOS since December 2020 and was promoted to the commander of the 182nd Air Support Operation Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 17:17 Photo ID: 7616869 VIRIN: 230202-Z-QB509-1019 Resolution: 4404x2940 Size: 4.13 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Christopher Schutte receives command of the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron Feb. 2, 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.