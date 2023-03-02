Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson

230203-N-SN516-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Brittany Fries, from Chandler, Ariz., removes a life line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

