230203-N-SN516-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Brittany Fries, from Chandler, Ariz., removes a life line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7616145
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-SN516-1017
|Resolution:
|5669x3779
|Size:
|901.51 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
