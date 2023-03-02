Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson [Image 1 of 5]

    Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230203-N-SN516-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Brittany Fries, from Chandler, Ariz., removes a life line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
