230203-N-SN516-1117 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave the fuel probe aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7616148 VIRIN: 230203-N-SN516-1117 Resolution: 6699x4466 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Ericsson [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.