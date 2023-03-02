Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Honors Women Physicians

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates National Women Physician Day, Feb. 3, 2023. Lt. Cmdr. Jasmine Scott (L) and Lt. Laura Mourafetis (R), NMCSD Orthopedic Surgery residents, represent NMCSD's women physicians. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

