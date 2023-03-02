Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) honors women physicians during National Women Physicians Day, 3 Feb. 2023. Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Voss, NMCSD staff psychiatrist, represents the many women physicians at NMCSD. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

