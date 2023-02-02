Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Chief of Chaplains speaks at RIA’s National Prayer Breakfast [Image 3 of 4]

    Deputy Chief of Chaplains speaks at RIA’s National Prayer Breakfast

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ego Ekenta 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Coram Deo Praise Team, Coram Deo Bible Church of Davenport, Iowa, perform praise songs Feb. 2 during the Rock Island Arsenal National Prayer Breakfast in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Capt. Ego Ekenta, ASC Public Affairs)

